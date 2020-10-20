Another wet day with more rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a downright soggy day Monday, today will be much of the same. Rain chances continue as a front stalls out over the region. I don’t expect as much rain as Monday (1.38″ at CVG) but it will still be a dreary and damp day. Temperatures today will vary quite a bit with cooler weather north of the Ohio River and slightly warmer south. Highs will likely be in the low 60s.
The front finally lifts Wednesday but rain will still be likely in the morning. By the afternoon we should see some sunshine with a high of 71. Thursday is the only completely dry day on the extended forecast with sunshine and a high of 77.
Friday will be wet in the evening and Friday night football games will be a close call. Highs will remain warm in the mid 70s. Saturday will be wet at times too with highs in the 50s. Sunday is similar with more rain chances, mainly in the afternoon. And like a broken record, rain will be possible Monday too.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.