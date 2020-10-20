Another wet day with more rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a downright soggy day Monday, today will be much of the same. Rain chances continue as a front stalls out over the region. I don’t expect as much rain as Monday (1.38″ at CVG) but it will still be a dreary and damp day. Temperatures today will vary quite a bit with cooler weather north of the Ohio River and slightly warmer south. Highs will likely be in the low 60s.