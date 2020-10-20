BIGGBY® Coffee expands to Cincinnati’s West Side

BIGGBY® COFFEE is excited to announce the grand opening of a new coffee shop in Monfort Heights, on the west side of Cincinnati. Run by Jon and Deb Mills, the couple and their three children are excited to bring the brand of community and coffee that they’ve established at their first branch on Red Bank Road. The new branch opens its doors on October 27.
When you leave the security of your corporate jobs to start your own coffee shop, the last thing you would wish for six months later is to be in the middle of a global pandemic and local lockdowns. But despite this setback, the Mills family’s first location has flourished, leading to this exciting new addition to Monfort Heights. Deb Mills puts this down to the amazing community support they’ve received in such a short time:
“Since last year, we have been incredibly grateful that the city has embraced us, our family and our friendly staff, especially during these tough times. We want to continue spreading love through our coffee and have a positive impact on our local community.”
The support the Mills family has received from their community is only rivaled by the support that they’ve offered local community organizations. Since opening the location, the family has gone out of their way to partner with local causes, like schools, churches, and nonprofits like Fund the Cure Next Door. The opportunity to make a difference in their community was a big part of them leaving corporate America and starting their own business:
“In my corporate job, I didn’t feel like I was doing something that I really enjoyed or making an impact in my community. It’s awesome to know that we have an outlet to engage with our community and make a difference,” said Deb.
Their locations are very much a family affair: their eldest son, a freshman in Cincinnati Public Schools, is training to be a barista. The Mills family strongly believes in the brand’s corporate values – make friends, have fun, B yourself, and share great coffee.
Located at 5434 North Bend Road, in Cincinnati, Ohio, next door to Skyline and near Sam’s Club, BIGGBY® COFFEE is perfectly situated to meet customers where they’re at in their day. Whether driving thru on the way to work, grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up to go, or sitting down for a snack and a catch-up with a friend, BIGGBY® COFFEE has something for everyone! Nearly every drink is available hot, iced, or frozen, and there are plenty of non-coffee, reduced-calorie, and kid’s beverages.
The Mills family looks forward to getting to know their new community and spoil the first 25 customers on October 27 with a free coffee! They’ll be surprising guests all day with BIGGBY® COFFEE swag and freebies. They have already started working with local schools and hope to be a positive influence on the Monfort Heights community for years to come.
Press release above provided by BIGGBY® COFFEE