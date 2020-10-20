2 Cincinnati theaters canceling upcoming holiday productions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company announced that they are canceling their upcoming holiday productions.
They also announced they will be postponing the re-opening of their mainstage seasons of plays until fall of 2021.
Both theatres are planning to bring the community a slate of virtual performances, socially distanced special events and educational programming.
“This decision helps ensure a healthy return in the fall of 2021. The safety and well-being of patrons, artists and staff is of the utmost importance. Additionally, the plays and musicals produced for their mainstage seasons take substantial resources and represent much greater financial risk if forced to cancel due to a COVID-19 spike or positive case,” the theaters said in a news release.
Both theatres previously announced a delayed season, which was to kick-off with a holiday show and feature a line-up of plays to run January – July 2021.
