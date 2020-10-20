Clermont Co. free food distribution event helping families in need

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Families in Clermont County have a chance to receive a free box of food this week and next.
Clough Pike Baptist Church will be distributing 20 to 30-pound boxes of fresh meat, dairy, and produce to community members on Oct. 20 and 27 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m.
Food box distribution started Sept. 29 and has taken place every Tuesday since.
During the first three weeks of distribution, over 2,500 boxes were placed directly into the car of those driving through the church parking lot.
The boxes contained items such as sour cream, milk, eggs, apples, chicken, taco meat, cheese, potatoes, onions, pears, yogurt, squash, green peppers, and much more.
As part of the food box distribution, the church has heard numerous stories from the community.
- A family that was scrounging around for coins just to buy milk was blessed by a neighbor who brought a box by their house.
- A mom who hadn’t been able to eat all day so that she could feed her children was going to be able to make dinner that they could all eat and still have plenty left over for other meals during the week.
- One of the families has a son who has been in the NICU since he was born 157 days ago. They have five other children at home. They received two boxes to help out. They took one of their boxes and gave it to another family in the NICU.
Clough Pike Baptist Church in conjunction with the USDA Farmers to Families program wants to help the families in the community so these boxes are completely free of charge.
There is no registration necessary to receive a box.
Boxes are distributed in the parking lot at 1025 Clough Pike Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 on a first come first served basis each Tuesday during October.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.