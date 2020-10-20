Drug charges follow Queen City Ave. crash that sent 4 to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A known drug dealer with a history of violence is among those charged after a crash on Queen City Avenue last Friday, according to police.
The crash occurred near Wyoming Avenue in South Fairmount.
Police say Daqwan Reid was driving an SUV on Queen City Avenue with his two brothers, Franeek and Lorenzo Cobb.
Officers had been investigating the men before the crash, according to police, and when Reid saw the patrol car, he sped up then crashed into a truck. Police say there was never a chase.
Reid and Lorenzo were ejected from the SUV and were hospitalized with head injuries, according to police.
Franeek rolled out the window of the SUV and tried to run away, police say, but officers were able to catch him.
A person in the truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Reid and Lorenzo face drug charges after officers found heroin and fentanyl beside them following the crash. Police records also say officers found more than 10 grams of fentanyl in Reid’s car.
The DEA classifies two milligrams of fentanyl as a lethal dose.
Franeek faces a charge of obstructing official business for attempting to flee.
CPD Lt. Bryan Norris describes Reid as “a dangerous individual,” adding this is not his first run-in with the law.
“He does have a lengthy criminal, violent criminal background,” Norris said, “and (he’s) also a known drug dealer.”
Court documents show Reid was indicted in September on weapons and other charges.
“He’s a violent offender,” Norris said. “It was necessary to get him off the streets.”
Norris adds Reid will likely face additional traffic charges related to the crash.
A judge set his bond at $300,000 Tuesday. His next court date is Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Cobb brothers were released on lower bonds earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.