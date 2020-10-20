Family asks for prayers after Tri-State football coach hospitalized with pneumonia, COVID-19 symptoms

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - The head coach of the West Clermont football team is in a battle off the field and his family is asking for prayers.
As a football coach Nick Ayers is normally the one leading the charge on the sideline to get his team to victory.
Now, Nick is in a fight off the football field and his team is praying for his recovery.
Nick was hospitalized on Sunday with multifocal pneumonia and COVID-19 symptoms, according to his wife Deidra.
It started with a cough earlier in the week, but it progressed to the point where had to be taken to the hospital.
Deidra posted on Facebook Sunday saying, Nick’s breathing dropped and he had to be put on oxygen.
Nick will undergo breathing treatments throughout the day to hopefully get him better.
Deidra’s said if Nick’s oxygen level can get above 95, she thinks the hospital might let him go home.
