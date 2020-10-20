Judge revokes bond of ‘rent-for-sex’ landlord after more court order violations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Weeks after Cincinnati landlord John Klosterman settled a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed dozens of female tenants, he is now charged with three separate violations of the settlement’s protection order.
Klosterman and his wife, Susan, agreed to a $177,500 settlement Sept. 30 to resolve a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed female tenants at 55 residential properties in Sedamsville beginning in 2013, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
According to the complaint filed in 2018, Klosterman engaged in unwanted sexual touching, offered to reduce rent and overlook or excuse late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex. He evicted or threatened to evict female tenants who objected to or refused to sexual advances and went into tenants' homes without their permission and monitored their daily activities using cameras.
The settlement’s protection order stated he was not allowed to contact any of his tenants by any means. But the same day as the settlement, according to court documents, Klosterman violated the protection order by texting one of his tenants.
A woman who claimed to be the recipient of that text later described him as “unraveling” and “mentally unstable,” adding “just about everyone in the neighborhood” has a story about Klosterman “being creepy.”
A complaint filed Oct. 19 claims Klosterman also violated the protection order on Oct. 10 and again on Oct. 16.
According to the complaint, Klosterman sent a letter attempting to terminate the lease of victims covered by the protection order.
Klosterman was arrested Oct. 16 on charges of violating the protection order and menacing by stalking. The judge in his case revoked his bond in a hearing Tuesday.
He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center and will have to pay $5,000 on each charge to bond out.
