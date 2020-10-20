Man pleads guilty for posing as nurse for 4 years, treating children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty for impersonating a nurse for nearly four years using a stolen identity, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
Several patients under his care were children, according to Yost.
Martez Rhandell Morris, 28, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with public records, medical fraud and practicing nursing without a license.
He also pleaded to endangering children.
Yost’s Health Care Fraud section investigated Morris and found that he stole the identity of a nurse and created fraudulent documents to get a job as a licensed practical nurse.
“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Yost said in a news release. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”
According to Yost, Morris performed duties as an LPN, such as providing care for several children and a disabled adult.
Yost said one of his victims was a 20-month-old child whom he gave breathing treatments, administered medication and cleaned the child’s feeding tube.
Morris initially denied the allegations, Yost said, but after 40 minutes of questioning, he confessed to stealing the nurse’s identity and to being a fraud.
Morris spent approximately eight months in jail after his arrest in 2019 until he posted a $200,000 bond.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
