New studies show possible heart risks after recovering from COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two recent studies suggest heart damage among those infected by COVID-19 may be more widespread.
An analysis of autopsies on dozens of COVID-19 patients found infections in those who had not been previously diagnosed with heart issues, according to JAMA Cardiology.
Another JAMA study focused on 100 patients who recovered from COVID-19 within the past two to three months. In that study using cardiac MRIs, 78% showed heart abnormalities.
“It’s interesting, there was a paper that was published in July of this year, this was 100 patients with Covid that had recovered from Covid that had survived. They did an MRI on all, and 75%, three out of four of those patients had evidence of heart damage, even though they had survived COVID,” Dr. Satya Shreenivas said.
Shreenivas, a structural heart disease specialist at Christ Hospital, said the really worrisome part about this, isn’t just that number, it’s that these were 100 young patients.
Shreenivas broke down the actual effects of the virus with FOX19 NOW, starting with the way it enters through the lungs where most of the damage is found, but he says there’s a lot of damage in the heart, as well, in some patients.
Then there’s the body’s response to the virus.
As Shreenivas puts it, the body tries to fight hard against the virus, causing vessel damage.
It’s an inflammatory reaction causing damage secondary to the virus, saying it’s not necessarily the effects of the virus on your heart, it’s your heart’s ability to deal with the virus.
Shreenivas adds, “there might be long-lasting effects.”
We don’t know for sure, but there are signals that worry doctors."
Also of major concern, some non-COVID patients refusing to go to the hospital out of fear they’ll be exposed to COVID-19, Shreenivas notes.
“This isn’t the flu, there are going to be long term effects that we have to be worried about. So, what I say is stay safe, wear a mask, stay away from large gatherings. But don’t forget, and this gets to the point of other health issues, don’t forget that all of these other health issues need to be dealt with. Talk to your doctors, talk to your doctors and nurses that know you,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.