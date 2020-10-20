Officer-involved shooting in Elmwood Place, police confirm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s been an officer-involved shooting in Elmwood Place, Cincinnati police confirm.
Shots were fired around 1:45 p.m in the area of Highland Avenue and Linden Street.
There’s no word on the condition of the individual who was shot or what led up to the incident.
No Cincinnati police officers or Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved.
The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.
FOX19 NOW will update the story with more information once it is available.
