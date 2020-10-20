Ohio Christmas museum trying to save Rudolph, Santa

MEDINA, Ohio (FOX19) - The original duo, who come into millions of homes every single Christmas, could soon disappear into a private collection, but an Ohio museum is trying to save for everyone to enjoy years to come.
The Rudolph and Santa Claus puppets used in the 1964 “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be up for auction on Nov. 13.
Reports say the pair is expected to be auctioned for somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000.
Once sold, these puppets could become part of a private collection. And thus, could never be seen again.
However, an Ohio Christmas museum has created a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to keep Rudolph and Santa available for everyone to enjoy.
Castle Noel, owned by Mark Klaus, is a year-round indoor Christmas museum in Medina, Ohio.
As you probably know, in the classic story of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Rudolph is charged with saving Christmas.
Now all these years later, you can return the favor and help Rudolph.
Klaus said when he reflects on 2020, he wants to be able to say, “we saved Rudolph.”
The GoFundMe has raised almost $10,000 of the $250,000 needed in just three days already.
Castle Noel is said to have the world’s largest collection of authentic Christmas movie props and costumes.
From “A Christmas Story" to “Elf” and so much more the museum is filled with some of the most iconic pieces of Christmas movie history.
