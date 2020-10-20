Ohio outlines plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health has submitted a four-phase plan to the CDC outlining how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in the state.
The plan, which is still in draft form, is broken down into four phases.
High-risk healthcare workers, first responders, older adults living in group settings, and people at significantly higher risk due to underlying conditions will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.
Phase 2 includes teachers and school staff, the homeless, and those inside prisons.
Phase 3 includes young adults and children.
Everyone else falls into Phase 4.
A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Health says this draft plan provides a framework of how decisions will regarding the vaccine will be made.
Kentucky’s plan also has four phases.
Phase 1 includes frontline healthcare workers, long term care and assisted living facility workers, and correctional facilities.
Phase 2 includes retail food and grocers, higher education personnel, and critical government personnel.
You can read Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana’s draft plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine below:
