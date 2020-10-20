Suspect identified, wanted in Whitewater Twp. double shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been identified and is wanted in connection to a double shooting in Whitewater Township, according to Hamilton County Jim Neil.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Brian James Jackson.
The double shooting took place on Shore Lane late in the evening of Oct. 16.
Two people, John Polly, 59, and 36-year-old Chris Black, were shot multiple times.
They were both transported to University Hospital Medical Center.
Their conditions are not known.
Jackson is described as 5′11″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and browns eyes.
Neil said Jackson is known to frequent the Whitewater, Harrison, Crosby Township areas as well as the southeastern Ind. neighborhoods of Lawrenceburg and Greendale.
Jackson is wanted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of firing a weapon into a habitation.
According to Neil, he is considered possibly armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any leads, tips, or information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.