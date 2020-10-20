Walmart looks to hire hundreds during upcoming job fair in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people will hopefully be walking away with a job after Walmart’s upcoming hiring event.
Walmart hopes to hire 350 people for full-time, part-time, and temporary positions for the upcoming holiday season and even beyond.
Walmart is looking to fill hourly positions for all three shifts with wages starting at $11 per hour and up to $18 per hour depending on position and shift.
They are also looking to hire pharmacy technicians for $12.50 per hour and licensed opticians at $15.75 per hour.
The hiring event will be held on Oct. 21 and 22nd from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.
If you are interested in applying, click here or text “Jobs” to 240240, and then visit on the below Walmart location for walk-in interviews.
- 4370 Eastgate Square Drive, Cincinnati, OH
- 7625 Doering Drive, Florence, KY
- 8451 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
- 6711 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY
- 4000 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- 2322 Ferguson Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- 3450 Valley Plaza Pkwy, Ft. Wright, KY
- 1815 E Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH
- 1143 Smiley Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- 2801 Cunningham Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- 10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH
