Walmart looks to hire hundreds during upcoming job fair in Tri-State
By Jared Goffinet | October 20, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 3:57 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people will hopefully be walking away with a job after Walmart’s upcoming hiring event.

Walmart hopes to hire 350 people for full-time, part-time, and temporary positions for the upcoming holiday season and even beyond.

Walmart is looking to fill hourly positions for all three shifts with wages starting at $11 per hour and up to $18 per hour depending on position and shift.

They are also looking to hire pharmacy technicians for $12.50 per hour and licensed opticians at $15.75 per hour.

The hiring event will be held on Oct. 21 and 22nd from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.

If you are interested in applying, click here or text “Jobs” to 240240, and then visit on the below Walmart location for walk-in interviews.

  • 4370 Eastgate Square Drive, Cincinnati, OH
  • 7625 Doering Drive, Florence, KY
  • 8451 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
  • 6711 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY
  • 4000 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH
  • 2322 Ferguson Rd, Cincinnati, OH
  • 3450 Valley Plaza Pkwy, Ft. Wright, KY
  • 1815 E Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH
  • 1143 Smiley Ave, Cincinnati, OH
  • 2801 Cunningham Rd, Cincinnati, OH
  • 10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH

