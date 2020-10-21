Bengals WR looking for fresh start on new team, per report

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Bengals' first-round draft pick, John Ross, is looking to move on, according to reports from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Ross, who was taken No. 9 overall in the 2017 draft, approached the team regarding a potential trade, Garafolo said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football.”
Garafolo said he reached to Ross' agent, who confirmed he had spoken with the Bengals about a possible trade.
His agent said the trade talks didn’t go very far, according to Garafolo.
The reason Ross is looking to move on from the Bengals is lack of playing time, Garafolo reports.
The speedy wide receiver returned to the lineup Sunday for the game against the Colts after missing the three previous weeks.
Despite being suited up, Ross was on the field for one snap.
In the three games he has played this season, Ross has seen a decline in snap counts week to week.
Ross was on the field for 84% of the Bengals' offensive snaps in week one against the Chargers as he caught two passes on five targets for 17 yards.
The following week, Ross was on the field for 30% of the offensive plays. He was targeted twice but was unable to haul in either pass.
Ross is in the last year of his rookie contract.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.
