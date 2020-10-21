2 arrested in Las Vegas, charged with Colerain Twp. murder

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police announced the arrest Wednesday of two men in connection with a murder in Colerain Township in July.
The men were arrested by Colerain Township investigators in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a police statement.
The arrests stem from the July 18 shooting death of 22-year-old Colerain Township resident Shawn Green on Airymeadows Drive. Police said at the time of Green’s death they felt confident he was targeted.
On Sept. 1, police arrested Malyk Turner, 23, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the homicide.
Later, the Colerain Township Police Department signed warrants for murder on 25-year-old Justin Dubose and 24-year-old Jamie Shelton, according to the statement.
The warrants followed an investigation that, according to police, proceeded with assistance from U.S. Marshals units in both Southwest Ohio and the Pacific Southwest.
Investigators located and arrested Dubose and Shelton Tuesday morning. They are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada awaiting extradition to Cincinnati, police say.
