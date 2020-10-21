Crossroads Church, Hamilton County announce free COVID testing partnership

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crossroads Church is partnering with Hamilton County’s Test and Protect aiming to test nearly 35,000 Hamilton County residents by the end of 2020.
The announcement came Wednesday in a joint release of Hamilton County, Test and Protect and Crossroads Church.
The testing will be provided every Wednesday from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21-Nov. 25 at Crossroads’s Oakley facility, located at 3500 Madison Road.
The tests are offered at no cost to anyone living, working or attending school in Hamilton County.
Testing is walk-up only. No appointment is needed.
Pre-registration is encouraged to limit wait times.
Funded with $18 million in CARES Act money, Test and Protect is the result of teamwork between The Health Collaborative and eight health and education organizations to design and execute a testing strategy.
Testing priority is given to communities with an increase in positive cases, the release says.
“We are always honored to leverage our resources and work with local partners like the Health Collaborative for the benefit of our community,” Crossroads Community Development Director Victor Martinez said. “COVID-19 has affected us all and what better way is there to serve our neighbors than ensuring they have access to free COVID-19 testing?”
The release argues universal testing is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 because as many as 40 percent of those who have COVID-19 show no symptoms and can spread the virus without knowing it.
“Our goal is to make testing convenient and easy for Hamilton County residents. Partnerships with organizations like Crossroads makes testing accessible to everyone,” said Kiana Trabue, Executive Director, Gen-H, The Health Collaborative.
“Our best strategy for staying ahead of COVID-19 spread is to test broadly. Crossroads offers an ideal location and a large population to help us reach more people to get tested. We’re grateful for their support in keeping our community safe and healthy.”
