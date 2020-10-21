Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday has been identified by the Cincinnati Police Department.
Eugene Meyer, 89, was driving on S.R. 126 around the 26.9 milepost around 6 p.m. when police say his vehicle went off the road, hitting a guardrail and light post.
Meyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle, according to CPD.
The 89-year-old was taken to the University Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
As he was being treated, Meyer died from his injuries, CPD said.
Police say impairment or speeding do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and anyone who witnesses it is asked to call CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
