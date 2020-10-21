Former youth football coach facing rape, other sex crimes, prosecutor says

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The former youth football coach facing a felony rape charge and more turned himself in on Tuesday.
Eric Schmidt is accused of having sexual contact with two girls, who were both under the age of 13 when the crimes happened, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell.
The two victims were described as “acquaintances” of Schmidt and his family, the prosecutor explained.
These crimes happened in April of 2015 and September of 2019 in Mason, Fornshell said.
The victim and family from the 2015 crime did make a report with the sheriff’s office, but Fornshell said they did not want to go through prosecution at the time.
When Schmidt’s 2019 crime became known, police went back to the first victim’s family and they decided to go forward with the prosecution, according to the prosecutor.
Schmidt, who use to be an assistant coach with the Kings Youth Football program, is charged with felony rape, gross sexual imposition and public indecency, the prosecutor said.
Fornshell did say Schmidt has not been a part of the youth football program for some time.
Schmidt is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday after he turned himself at the Warren County Jail on Tuesday.
He is being held without bond.
