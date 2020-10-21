Man killed in crash in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have identified a man killed in a crash in Pleasant Ridge on Oct. 16.
Police say Robert Woodard, Jr., 37, was driving east on Langdon Farm Road around 11:15 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a car that crossed the center line.
Woodward died at the scene, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit.
The other driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say excessive speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.