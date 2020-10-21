66 new deaths, a record-breaking 2,366 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 5,149 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 188,005 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s 24-hour spike is the highest single-day increase in reported cases for Ohio, with 2,366 new infections.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday, but 19 News provided live updates with the latest data:
An additional 10,907 cases and 310 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,523 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,632 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
