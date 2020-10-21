10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will be in place for a while, Gov. DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a Tuesday press conference the 10 p.m. last call order for alcohol sales in the state will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this month, DeWine said lifting the 10 p.m. curfew was “certainly under consideration.”
However, DeWine said yesterday rising case numbers, caused mostly by social gatherings, mean the last call order isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“I understand what’s at stake for [bar owners]," DeWine said. “But with these numbers going crazy, we can’t do this now. It would be... very irresponsible at this point for a governor to do this.”
DeWine also expressed general disappointment about Ohio’s recent surge in cases that has left area schools reconsidering plans to go back to in-classroom learning.
“These numbers are grim. They are going the wrong direction. Everything is going the wrong direction,” DeWine said.
Last week, Ohio set multiple records for highest reported number of coronavirus cases in a single day.
