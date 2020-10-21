Officer identified in Elmwood Place fatal shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Elmwood Place police identified Officer Nicholas Arn Wednesday as the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
Arn, 25, has been with the Elmwood Place Police Department since June 2019, the department said in a statement. Following the shooting, he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
The department also released the offense report related to the incident, which contains a nearly identical fact pattern to that provided by the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the offense report, Arn conducted a traffic stop on a green Dodge pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Rodney Arnez Barnes.
The stop occurred in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Linden Street, the report reads.
The sheriff’s office noted “a brief encounter” took place prior to any shots being fired, though the offense report does not. Both accounts say an “exchange” of gunfire took place without explaining what precipitated it.
The offense report continues (errors in the original:) “Additional unit were notified to respond to the scene to assist Officer Arn. Upon arrival of the first units and investigation was initiated.”
Barnes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Barnes did not have a current home address and was listed as a missing person after walking away from the University of Cincinnati Psychiatric Emergency Services, the sheriff’s office explained. He was also wanted in Hamilton County on charges of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.
Arn was not hit, Elmwood Place Police Chief Eric Bartlett said in a news conference Tuesday.
Bartlett added Arn was not wearing a body camera and that his police cruiser did not have video either. He said the department doesn’t have any cruiser for body cameras because it’s a small agency with just 12 total staff members and can’t afford to run the cameras.
The police chief said it remains unclear how many gunshots were fired.
William Carter says he watched the entire incident unfold from his window.
“The cop got out of his cruiser and started to walk around,” Carter said. “He yells, ‘Drop that gun! Put that gun down!’ And then the shots started firing.”
A man named Bobby also claimed to have seen the shooting when FOX19 NOW spoke with him Tuesday. He said he heard at least 10 gunshots.
“Police come, they end up shooting the shooter died, somebody died," Bobby recalled. "There’s a lot going on today. A lot of kids here. Thank God it’s school hours right now. Thank God. Boy, kids play right here. There’s a park literally right there like, thank God.”
Cecil Rodgers said she witnessed the shooting as well.
“My wife said she heard the officer holler, ‘Put the gun down!’” Rodgers said. “A lot of bullets went through and hit our window, and it’s still in our window.”
Rodgers also says “eight or 10” rounds were fired.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff Criminal Investigative Section at (513) 851-6000.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.