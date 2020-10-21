Man shot in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was found shot in Avondale Wednesday night, police say.
The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police at the scene tell FOX19 NOW the man has been pronounced dead and that CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
An officer estimated the victim to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
The scene is located in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue, according to police.
Police cordoned off the intersection of Burnet and Forest Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m.
They had no suspect information to release as of 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
