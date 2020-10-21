Rain possible again this morning with dry and warmer weather in the afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The stubborn boundary responsible for rain the past several days is lifting north this morning. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in parts of southeast Indiana. As that front continues to depart, we will see warm weather this afternoon and mainly dry conditions too. There is a chance we will see a stray sprinkle or light shower but that will be the exception. High 74.
Tomorrow will be very warm. Fog will be possible in spots Thursday morning with afternoon sunshine. High 80. Our normal high for this time of year is 64! That unseasonable warmth will of course eventually lead to rain. Friday afternoon and evening the rain and a few storms is set to begin moving through the Tri-State. This will likely affect some high school football games but at this time I don’t think it will be widespread at that time. Friday will be warm again. High 77.
The weekend will be much cooler with wet weather at times too. A cold front moves through Saturday morning and allows for rain chances in the morning especially and steady temperatures in the 50s. Sunday morning will be dry with rain possible again later in the day with another front moving through. High 60.
The active, wet weather continues into the beginning of next week.
