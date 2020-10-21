Rain possible again this morning with dry and warmer weather in the afternoon

Tomorrow will be very warm. Fog will be possible in spots Thursday morning with afternoon sunshine. High 80. Our normal high for this time of year is 64! That unseasonable warmth will of course eventually lead to rain. Friday afternoon and evening the rain and a few storms is set to begin moving through the Tri-State. This will likely affect some high school football games but at this time I don’t think it will be widespread at that time. Friday will be warm again. High 77.