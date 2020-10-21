Two special-needs pups to be wed in official Tri-State ceremony

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Northern Kentucky dogs are tying the knot in a few weeks to raise awareness of pups like them seeking a forever home.
The ‘Loveis Handi-capable Wedding’ ceremony will be held at the Centennial Barn on Nov. 7. Members of the community are invited to attend.
The canine couple, Lucky and Hera, are special needs dogs. They met four months ago and have been inseparable ever since, according to Furgotten Dog Rescue Director Stephanie Weddle.
“Lucky is our 5-year-old two-legged coonhound,” Weddle said. “We think he was hit by a car and left for dead on the side of the road.”
As for Hera: “She’s our year-old German shepherd mix who is blind du to a deadly fungal infection."
Weddle adds Hera is still fighting the rare infection.
“All the proceeds from the wedding will actually go toward her bill, which cost $15,000 to save her life,” Weddle said. "And she’s still fighting.
Organizers hope the wedding shines a spotlight on the availability of special needs dogs at local shelters that don’t often get adopted.
They also hope attendees will look to adopt the wedding party’s bridesmaids and groomsmen.
Hera and Lucky are also up for adoption. They are not a bonded pair, Weddle says, and can be adopted separately.
