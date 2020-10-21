VP Mike Pence making campaign stop Wednesday in Cincinnati

VP Mike Pence making campaign stop Wednesday in Cincinnati
Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Monday (Source: WBTV)
By Jared Goffinet | October 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:26 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati Wednesday.

Pence’s “Make America Great Again!” rally will be at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

It’s open to the public, but you must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Two tickets are available per person on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vice President Pence’s stop in Cincinnati comes only a few days after White House advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump was in town.

Election Day is now less than two weeks away.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.