VP Mike Pence making campaign stop Wednesday in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cincinnati Wednesday.
Pence’s “Make America Great Again!” rally will be at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End.
Doors open at 4 p.m.
The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
It’s open to the public, but you must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Two tickets are available per person on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vice President Pence’s stop in Cincinnati comes only a few days after White House advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump was in town.
Election Day is now less than two weeks away.
