2 southeast Indiana counties in red level of state’s COVID-19 advisory map

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Two southeastern Indiana counties are now in the state’s highest level of its COVID-19 advisory map.
Dearborn County and Ohio County are both now in the red level of the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) map.
For a county to be in the red level, the ISDH says a county must have 200 or more weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 15% or higher on seven-day all tests positivity rate.
Dearborn County reported 226 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, the state health department said.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests given is 17.03%, according to the ISDH.
Ohio County had 476 COVID-19 weekly cases reported for every 100,000 residents, the state’s map shows.
Ohio County’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 28.77%, the ISDH data shows.
COVID-19 in long term care facilities is another area of concern for Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials.
With 58% of the state’s death coming from those long term care residents, the governor announced a plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the facilities.
Starting on Nov. 1, the Indiana National Guard will begin testing, reporting results, screening employees, and simplify infection control practices, health officials announced.
Indiana is also sending 2 million N95 masks to long term care facilities so all patient-facing staff will have proper PPE. The state will also be providing 400,000 face masks and 680,000 gowns.
All long term care employees will also be required to undergo CMS control training.
Health officials said they will also reduce ongoing admissions to facilities to allow an immediate discharge from a hospital to a patient’s home for in-home rehab.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.