Hamilton Co.: Number of daily positive cases highest since pandemic began

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dr. Richard Lofgren, President and CEO of UC Health discussed the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the hospital system is preparing.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 16,234 cases and 338 deaths.
That’s a rise of more than 1,300 cases since last week.
Hamilton County’s number of daily positive cases is the highest it’s been since the pandemic started.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman is encouraging Ohioans to continue to wear masks, stay home if you feel sick, wash hands and social distance.
“The number of COVID cases and regional hospitalizations are higher than they have ever been. As activities move indoors, the worst may be yet to come. I refuse to say that this is inevitable. We can reverse this course by wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
Last week, Hamilton County officials gave an update on how the county is spending $142 million in CARES Act funding.
Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann reports that more than 700 renters have received assistance, 217 small businesses (with 451 more in process) have received assistance, and 63 nonprofits have received $4.9 million in funding.
