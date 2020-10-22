Community supporting 8-year-old battling brain injury after Erlanger hit-skip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nearly a week after he was hit by a car, an Erlanger boy is battling a serious brain injury — and the community is coming together to support him.
According to Erlanger police, Isaac Graham was hit by a car along Stevenson Road on Friday afternoon. His loved ones say he was walking home from a friend’s house at the time.
Police say the driver did stop at the scene.
“It did not take long at all for me to feel for that person, because you don’t wish that on anybody, you don’t," Chris Ackerson, Graham’s uncle, said.
Graham was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to receive critical care after he was hit. As of a week later, he is still fighting in the hospital, suffering from a serious brain injury.
“Nothing short of a miracle that he’s still alive," Ackerson said. “Just utter disbelief, utter shock, just horrible. Horrible to see, horrible to think about. I wish I could trade places with him. I do.”
His family members say he has been on a ventilator, and surgeons removed part of his skull.
“Things are so scary right now for him and his family and us," Marshell Tompkins, Graham’s aunt, said.
What is next for Graham is unclear because his road to recovery could be lengthy. However, his aunts and uncles believe that he is strong enough to pull through. They describe him as a kind-hearted, responsible and laidback child who loves cats.
“Isaac is a strong, strong, strong little boy," Ackerson said.
It has been tough on Graham’s parents, Jessica and Shane Tomes, and his three siblings. Friends of the family say Jessica and Shane both work to help those suffering from mental illness and addiction. Now they are the ones in need of a hand.
“Now it’s our time to try to give back to them what they have given back to other people," Tompkins said.
Erlanger police say they are working on crash reconstruction and expect the investigation to take time. The driver, per police, is cooperating, and Graham’s relatives said they are thankful for that.
Anyone who would like to help the family can make a monetary donation through a GoFundMe page or through a Facebook fundraiser.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
