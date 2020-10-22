Counterfeit Richard Mille watches seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eleven counterfeit Richard Mille watches were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati.
The watches were sent from Hong Kong and bound for an individual in New Orleans, according to CBP.
Once the watches were seized, CBP says they contacted the Centers of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) to find out if the watches were legitimate Richard Mille made products.
The 11 watches were found to be counterfeit, but if they had been real, CBP says they would’ve been worth more than $8.8 million.
“The theft of intellectual property and the trade-in substandard and often dangerous goods threatens America’s innovation economy and consumer health and safety, and it generates proceeds that fund criminal activities and organized crime,” said Richard Gillespie, Port Director-Cincinnati. “Intellectual property rights enforcement is a Customs and Border Protection priority trade issue, and a mission that we take seriously.”
The seizure of these watches is part of CBP’s Operation Mega Flex.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.