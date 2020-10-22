DAV 5K virtual run relies on fundraiser to help 1M veterans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to the pandemic, another annual event is going virtual. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 5k hopes to raise $250,000 this year to provide services for disabled U.S. veterans.
With Veterans Day only a few weeks away, the DAV is hoping you plan to complete the DAV 5k with them wherever you are.
“Across the country, across the world, no matter where you are, join us,” says DAV National Communication Director Rob Lewis. “Run, roll, walk, ride, however, you want to get out there and enjoy that 5k.”
The DAV 5k, usually held at Sawyer Point, is virtual this year.
Lewis says this way, anybody can show their support for veterans in a variety of ways.
“It really thanks those who served and it does raise awareness and funds that help DAV complete our mission to serve ill and injured veterans and help them with the challenges they face every day.” explained Lewis, “But what’s more, it lets those same men and women know that they’re not forgotten.”
Lewis says even during the pandemic, the DAV has continued to provide necessary services for one million veterans in the U.S.
You can run, walk, roll or ride the 5k between Nov. 7-11.
“It gives them [participants] an opportunity to get out of the house during this pandemic,' said Lewis. "That’s something we all could use. A little exercise and to feel good,” Lewis adds, “And it also raises those critical funds, and lets these men and women that served and sacrificed in our armed forces know that we are thinking of them, that we care about them, that we care about them, and it does it in a way that really kind of promotes that cohesion.”
The DAV relies heavily on donations from events like the 5k. They hope a pandemic won’t stop you from helping the organization.
“DAV celebrated its centennial year in 2020," Lewis stated. "A strange year but one that we’re proud of. We came in with a pandemic in the 1920s and looks like we’re gonna celebrate our 100th in the middle of one.”
The History Channel will be airing a “The Battle Never Ends” documentary honoring the DAV on its 100th anniversary. It will air the first day of the virtual 5k on Nov. 7.
When you register, you will get a bib, a shirt, and a medal mailed to you.
You have until Veterans Day to register for the 5k, but you are encouraged to register before Oct. 28 to get your bib, medal, and shirt before the race.
