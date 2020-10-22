Deer Park High School shifts to remote learning effective immediately

“We’ve been able to trace back most of our positive cases to things that have happened outside of school, whether it’s family parties, weddings or things like that, but over the course of the last three, three-and-a-half days here in Deer Park, we’ve had a couple cases pop that, when we have done our contact tracing, we believe they have been connected, which shows me that there is active spread inside of our schools,” Phillips said. “Once we see that (…) there needs to be some action taken to alleviate this concern and to try to eliminate it as much as we possibly can.”