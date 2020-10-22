Foggy start to your Thursday, then afternoon sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting out on your Thursday with areas of dense fog in spots, as temperatures stay around 60 degrees. The fog will burn off by mid morning and expect sunshine into the afternoon.
Thursday high temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s around the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Friday afternoon and evening rain returns and then continues occasionally into Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening into Sunday night the weather will be dry but Monday into Wednesday will be wet. Look for temperatures to be in the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees this weekend.
It looks like 1″ to 3″ or rain could fall by the end of next week easing the very dry conditions that have persisted since early September, along with much colder air with highs in the low 50′s by the middle of the week.
