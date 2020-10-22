Man who allegedly hit Covington cyclist for ’payback' arrested

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A driver police say purposely hit a cyclist before speeding off in August has been arrested, according to Covington police.
The crash happened on Banklick Road near 13th Street on Aug. 18.
William Simpson, 66, is the man police say was caught on camera hitting the 65-year-old cyclist with his car in Covington.
“We believe it is intentional,” Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said in September. “There was an issue between the two of them from a prior case, and we believe it was payback for that.”
Valenti continued: “It’s not often you see a car used as a weapon in an assault. Most of the time, it’s more of a hit-skip situation, where either somebody turned in front of somebody and they didn’t realize it, got scared and left... But in this case, it was definitely retribution for a prior incident.”
The cyclist will be able to walk again, Valenti added, but he will not have full use of his injured leg.
Simpson was arrested on Oct. 6. Sometime later, he was released from the Kenton County Jail on 10 percent of a $25,000 cash bond, according to Valenti.
The case is awaiting assignment to the grand jury.
