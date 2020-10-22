New boutique hotel opens doors in Downtown Cincy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kinley Cincinnati Downtown opened its doors to guests on Thursday.
The historic building sits between Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, right on the corner of Race Street and W. Seventh Street.
The boutique hotel has 94-rooms across 9 floors.
Each room is different from the next, taking on a modern approach by incorporating all things Cincinnati.
“Kinley will foster a sincere relationship between guests and Cincinnati,” General Manager Kristopher Thomas said. “Our warm, modern accommodations will emulate the comfort of home and inspire our guests to get out and explore the dynamic city around them.”
Kinley Cincinnati Downtown partnered with Cincinnati Art Underground to curate local art pieces for display around the hotel, including a hand-painted mural in the lobby created in collaboration with Cincinnati-based artist Andrew Kozakov.
The outside of the building features a historic mural, “Allegro,” originally painted by award-winning artist Barron Krody for a series entitled “Urban Walls: Cincinnati in 1971.”
On the first floor, guests will find a lobby bar which transforms from daytime coffee service with a bakery to evening cocktails with bar snacks.
Khora, led by Chefs Kevin Ashworth and Edward Lee, is located just off the lobby.
The highly anticipated restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients to put a modern, Midwestern spin on classic recipes.
Book a room or make a reservation here, or you can call 513-381-1100.
