Norwood police search for suspects after shooting victim during robbery

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police released pictures in the hopes of identifying the suspects of an aggravated robbery that happened on Oct. 16.
Police said three male suspects arrived at the victim’s residence on Maple Avenue in a silver or grey Jeep.
Two suspects went inside and the third suspect remained outside the residence, according to police.
They said while inside the residence, suspect #1 pulled a handgun on the victim to commit a robbery. The victim put up a struggle and in the process was shot in the stomach.
Norwood police said suspect #2 immediately fled the residence with suspect #3.
According to police, suspect #1 “completed the act of robbery” and also fled the scene.
Suspect #1 is wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
Suspect #2 is wanted for complicity to aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
Suspect #3 is wanted for complicity to aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
If you can identify the suspects, or have any information about the robbery and assault, you’re asked to call Detective Dan Riffle at 513-458-4577.
