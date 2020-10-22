Ohioans not impacted by Iran, Russia obtaining U.S. voter registration records, election chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans are not impacted by Iran and Russia’s access of U.S. voter registration records, the state’s top election official says.
Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government’s national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday night.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose posted a video to his Twitter account overnight saying they have been in “close conversation” with federal authorities to keep informed about the situation.
“We are constantly vigilant to keep the integrity of our elections,” he says in the video.
He also notes Ohio’s voter registration information is available as a public record and says Ohio in many ways has led the nation in protecting the cybersecurity of our elections.
LaRose is urging Ohioans to report any “disinformation” they see to the Ohio Secretary of State Office and not to be scared off from voting.
“The bottom line is this: Our foreign adversaries want to degrade the trust that we have in our elections. We won’t stand for it. These are enemies of America,” he says in the video. “Make your voice heard. Be a voter. That’s what they don’t want you to do, and that’s what you must do as an American.
“Prove them wrong. Show that we are stronger than them by making your voice heard.”
