3 people walking hit by car after crash at Broadway, Fifth Street

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several people were injured Thursday when a car ended up on the sidewalk of Broadway and Fifth Street.
The crash at the intersection happened around 11:45 a.m.
A white work truck going east on Fifth Street hit a blue Toyota Prius vehicle, according to police.
The impact from the collision caused the blue Toyota to end up on the sidewalk, hitting some people who were walking, Cincinnati police at the scene said.
Cincinnati police said three pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
