President Trump returning to Ohio for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will be back in Ohio this weekend with Election Day getting closer and closer.
President Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” victory rally at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio on Saturday.
The rally is open to the public, but you must register for tickets online.
In September, the president made stops in Vandalia and Toledo for his “Fighting for the American Worker” event.
Less than a month later, White House advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump campaigned in Cincinnati for the “Get Out The Vote” event.
Vice President Mike Pence also made a recent stop in Cincinnati.
On Wednesday, VP Pence appeared at Lunken Airport for a public event.
Election Day is now less than two weeks away.
