Reach Out Lakota’s annual fundraiser goes virtual

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reach Out Lakota’s annual fundraiser, “Play it Forward” is going virtual this year.
Thursday’s event starts at 7 p.m. and only lasts 45 minutes.
The fundraiser is a big money-maker for the pantry, which supports people in need across the county.
People are invited to purchase virtual tickets and watch the event from the comfort of their own home.
Several area restaurants including Currito, City Barbeque, Marcos Pizza are providing a percentage of their sales that night to Reach Out Lakota.
Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on raffle baskets and bid on sports and movie items.
All funds raised go to support the services provided by the food and clothing pantry.
“This is our main fundraiser of the year and we count on the funds to help us continue to purchase needed food items for families struggling to provide basic needs,” said Reach Out Lakota’s CEO, Scott Stephens.
