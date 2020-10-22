Second fire at Fairfield motel in less than month

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield police and fire crews are on scene of a Fairfield motel fire early Thursday.
Flames broke out about 1 a.m. at the Capri Motel at 3256 Dixie Highway.
Fairfield police were already there for police activity, noticed the fire and reported it, said Fire Chief Don Bennett.
One room is destroyed, he said.
Police detained two suspects at the scene, but it remains unclear if that is related to the blaze.
The motel has been closed and is still undergoing repairs since another fire three weeks ago, according to the fire chief. The cause was determined to be electrical.
The cause of this latest fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.