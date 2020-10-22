“This is a close locker room”: Bengals young leaders defend Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The quick trigger response to another Bengals season filled with more losses than wins is that head coach Zac Taylor is now losing the locker room.
Several sources inside the Bengals organization told FOX19 Now on Wednesday emphatically that the locker room is not lost - far from it.
Some of the biggest young leaders in the locker room echoed that message with reporters on Wednesday.
“This is a very close locker room,” said quarterback Joe Burrow. “Guys love being around each other and love coming to work every day.”
Sources also told FOX19 NOW that a select one or two players have been driving the narrative of a lost locker room.
Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap, most notably, has been very vocal about his lack of playing time.
“Everybody wants to play,” said wide receiver Tyler Boyd. "But - I don’t think it’s starting to tarnish or have a negative effect on the locker room.”
For a head coach with three wins in 22 games, it’s a catch 22. With each loss, how can you win the locker room? Taylor remains confident his culture will deliver.
“Fans can be confident that we’re going to approach this the right way so the payoff is big long term," said Taylor.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.