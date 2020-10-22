Tri-State officer sentenced after asking underage teen for nudes

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Tri-State police will spend the next several years in prison after he was sentenced Thursday
Raymond Seng III, 38, of New Richmond, was originally accused of asking a 16-year-old for nude photos, according to court documents.
Seng worked as an officer for the Felicity Police Department for four years before joining the Georgetown Police Department.
Seng communicated with the girl through Facebook Messenger for three months, the documents stated.
According to court documents, Seng first made contact with the teen on March 25.
The communication was sexual in nature, the documents show, and Seng asked the teen to send nude pictures of herself.
The documents say he asked the teen for nude pictures again on May 27 and was arrested the next day.
Seng was sentenced Thursday to three to four and a half years in prison, the judge announced.
