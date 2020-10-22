WATCH LIVE: Ohio reports highest single day COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in Ohio.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 190,430 cases and 5,161 deaths.
That’s an increase of 2,425 cases since the previous day - another new record. Of the 10 highest days of new cases reported, eight have occurred in the past nine days. Nine have occurred in the month of October.
“Sadly, our situation in Ohio continues to worsen. For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their life or their family and that they would react when it was really serious -- I say to them that the time is now.,” DeWine said.
On Tuesday, DeWine said the state reported the highest single-day total of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Dr. Andy Thomers with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said he believes hospitals can handle the current capacity, but the concern is they’re not seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations peak.
“If numbers continue to rise, we’ll run into difficult decisions to make,” he said.
What is causing the spread in the state?
DeWine said a recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force notes the increase is initiated by social friends and family gatherings.
“The Task Force recommends that Ohioans limit friend and family get-togethers to prevent situations where the virus can rapidly spread and reach those most at risk of complications,” he said. “It’s not big formal events or workplaces where they are seeing the most spread – it’s informal gatherings.”
As alarming as the metrics are, just as alarming is how quickly they accelerated. Three weeks ago the metrics showed Ohio beating the virus. Now?
“This thing has roared back,” DeWine said, adding every indicator is trending in the wrong direction.
It’s spreading fastest around Greater Cincinnati, a region that previously had been spared a true case surge.
Southwest Ohio’s COVID-19 incident rates are double what the White House considers a ‘high incident level’ for the virus, DeWine said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.