Widespread fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heavy, widespread fog is shrouding most interstates for the morning commute Thursday.
This has reduced visibility is down to less than a mile in many locations and a quarter mile or less in other areas like Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End.
Some improvement in visibility is possible before daybreak before a quick improvement after the sun comes up.
Use extra caution as you head out.
Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility along your route and leave extra space between vehicles.
Later, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Tri-State.
Be sure to get out and enjoy the dry and warmer-than-normal weather while it lasts.
Rain and a cold front are coming this weekend.
Showers are expected return Friday afternoon and evening.
Friday’s high will reach the mid-to-upper 70s, but daytime highs will slip into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances also will linger throughout the weekend and right into next week.
Highs next week will remain in the 60s and 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.
It looks like 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall by week’s end, easing dry conditions that have persisted since early September.
