‘You took everything’: Money meant for wedding, better future stolen during break-in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One man’s life savings, wedding, and better future for his family are all now in jeopardy after his home and car were broken into within a few weeks of each other.
Jeffery Hill does odd jobs on the side to provide for his family.
Through his work, Hill saved up $7,500 that was going to be used for his wedding and to make a better life for his family.
But, on Oct. 2 someone broke into his home, stealing all the money he had saved.
Hill says whoever did it, “you took everything from me for nothing.”
“All my drawers were torn out, my whole back window was kicked out,” explained Hill. “And they stole all of my money that I had saved up last year for me and my wife’s wedding, for taxes, for health, for mortgage, everything.”
Hill says for the past 30 years he has been working on a brick building in Over-the-Rhine to earn money.
Hill’s bad luck, unfortunately, did not end with his house being broke into.
On Oct. 15, he says someone tried stealing from him again.
Hill says he caught a man smashing the windows of his truck and going through it with a flashlight.
“I run outside with only my boxers on,” Hill recalls. “I’m only in my underwear, no shirt, and I’m struggling with this guy and I can’t hold him. My hand is full of arthritis.”
Hill said he thinks his neighbors might have an idea of who broke into his home.
He hopes they will come forward as the Cincinnati Police Department continues investigating.
