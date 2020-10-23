Bengals host Browns Sunday in round two of in-state battle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The final round in the battle of Ohio is upon us as the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) for the week seven matchup.
These two teams went head to head back in week two, which resulted in a 35-30 victory for Cleveland.
The Browns did what they do best in that game - run the ball. The No. 1 rushing team (169.5-yds/g) in the NFL finished the game with 215 rushing yards.
The Bengals are the sixth-worst defense against the run, allowing 137-yards per game.
Both the Browns and Bengals are coming off losses.
The Bengals squandered a 21-7 lead and eventually lost 31-27 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Week six is one the Browns would like to forget.
The Browns were dominated on the road in Pittsburgh, losing 38-7.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled the past two weeks, completing under 57% of his passes against the Colts and Steelers.
Cincinnati’s path to victory won’t be easy as reports surfaced Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s game.
Mixon had to leave part of the Bengals game against the Colts after hurting his right foot.
He did return to the game, but that same injury will keep him sidelined when the Bengals take on the Browns.
Cleveland will once again be without running back Nick Chubb.
Sunday’s battle for Ohio kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta calling the game.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.