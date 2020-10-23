CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You can now celebrate Fiona’s 4th birthday with a 2021 Cincinnati Zoo calendar.
The 13-month calendar is now on sale, according to Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
The zoo says it has over 60 pictures of zoo residents.
Each month there is a scannable code that the zoo says will unlock games, videos, and other exclusive content.
They say in January, those who get the calendar will gain access to an exclusive video of Fiona celebrating her 4th birthday.
