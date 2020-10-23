Chipotle looks to hire hundreds during upcoming hiring event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to hire 250 people in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area during an upcoming hiring day event.
On Oct. 26, Chipotle will host the event at its new location in Alexandria.
The company is looking to hire people for general managers, service managers, kitchen managers, and crew members.
Some of the benefits workers can receive include:
- A quarterly crew bonus that gives restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.
- Access to a free college education through Chipotle’s debt-free degree program.
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
- Free Chipotle meals during shifts.
- Flexible schedules, holiday closures, and PTO.
- Opportunities for growth and development.
If you are interested in applying, click here to reserve your time slot.
The Alexandria Chipotle is located at 7105 Alexandria Pike.
